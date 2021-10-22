$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.71. The company had a trading volume of 84,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,779. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.