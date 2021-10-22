Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO remained flat at $$43.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,084. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

