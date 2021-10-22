Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO remained flat at $$43.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,084. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.