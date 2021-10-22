Citigroup Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $169.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

