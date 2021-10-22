Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO remained flat at $$6.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,359. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

