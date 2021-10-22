Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.86.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$51.33. 504,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,127. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$65.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.