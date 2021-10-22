Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $234,391.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $3.30 million and $234,391.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00072072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00107957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.55 or 1.00391322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.17 or 0.06471162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.