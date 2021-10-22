IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.94.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.83. 30,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,701. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.