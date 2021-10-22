Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

PINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 47,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,977. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

