Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.44. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,014. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

