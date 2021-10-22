Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $5.27 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

