Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $119.24 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.