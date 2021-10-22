Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $135,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

