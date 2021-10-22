AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.56.
TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.60. 69,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.88. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
