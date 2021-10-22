AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.56.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.60. 69,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.88. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.9600001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

