Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.05. 902,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.