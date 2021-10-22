Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$31.06. 182,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$30.68 and a 52-week high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

