Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$48.50 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

TECK.B traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 926,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.80. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

