Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) received a C$3.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.66 million and a PE ratio of -56.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

