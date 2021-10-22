CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

