First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,954 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $119.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01.

