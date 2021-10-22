Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $30.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $29.18 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,457. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $2,274,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.