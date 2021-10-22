18,985 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Schlumberger comprises 0.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.71. 180,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,542,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.