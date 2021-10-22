CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,027 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $92,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after buying an additional 99,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,487,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

