Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.2-34.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$8.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.21.

Shares of HON traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.81. 165,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,377. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.57.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

