Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 52,010 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,010 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of WNS worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.29. 95,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,759. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

