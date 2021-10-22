First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 6.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $73,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

FRC stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $217.62. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,464. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

