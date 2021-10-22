Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $158.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

