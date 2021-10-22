CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $484.77 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 332,910 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $484,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 19,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

