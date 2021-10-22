Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

