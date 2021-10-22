HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 30,000 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Truist Securities decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.