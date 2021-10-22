ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $41.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.38 million to $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $29.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

