Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $59.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.18 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $236.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.35 million to $240.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.47 million, with estimates ranging from $256.51 million to $267.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

