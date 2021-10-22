Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $177.51. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,724. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

