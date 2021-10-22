Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.