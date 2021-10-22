Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.31.

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.67. 1,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.38. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

