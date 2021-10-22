Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

WBS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.