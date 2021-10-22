First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

FFBC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,587. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

