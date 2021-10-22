Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of APD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.24. 15,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

