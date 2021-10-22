Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

FB traded down $16.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.00. 566,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $916.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

