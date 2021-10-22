Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.03. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.