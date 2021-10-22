Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $28.47. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

