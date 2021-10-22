Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.07 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $47.56.

