Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.36. 1,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.