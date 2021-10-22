Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

