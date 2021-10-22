Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,476 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $118,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

