Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,959 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. 8,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,674. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

