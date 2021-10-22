Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.53% of Danaher worth $6,769,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

DHR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.44. The stock had a trading volume of 56,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

