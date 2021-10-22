Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 250,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 740,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,364,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

