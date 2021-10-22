Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,600 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.15% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company has a market cap of $255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

