Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $348,000 in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNCE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

