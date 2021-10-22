Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.17% of IntriCon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in IntriCon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 532,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IntriCon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 77.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

